The new Berkmar head football coach brings a fresh perspective, as well as an interesting background that differs from many of his Gwinnett County high school colleagues.
Cole Meyer, announced this week as the Patriots’ new coach, played high school football and college football in Canada, and spent three years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of British Columbia. The 27-year-old former college quarterback also has worked with the Elite 11 Academy and the QB Collective Academy.
“The committee charged with selecting the next head football coach at Berkmar High School was impressed with Cole's passion for coaching and leading student-athletes,” Berkmar athletic director Kenton Johnson said. “His energy was infectious, and he articulated a clear plan for transforming the football program. I personally was most impressed with his commitment to developing students in all areas of life. He is willing to be held accountable for how his athletes perform on the field of play and how they develop as productive citizens. My principal and I could not be more excited about the future of Berkmar High School football.”
Meyer will be charged with building up a long-struggling football program that has only 10 winning seasons since the school opened in the 1960s (five of those winning seasons were in the 1970s).
Berkmar took a 47-game losing streak into the 2018 season, previous head coach Willie Gary’s first season. Gary broke that spell in his first game, finishing 3-7 that season before improving to 4-6 in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused great attrition in the program for the 2020 season, when the Patriots went 1-7 and had to cancel their final two games when a large portion of their 35-player roster went into contact tracing quarantine. They went 0-10 last season in a post-pandemic rebuilding project.
Meyer spent last season as an assistant with Cambridge in Fulton County, though most of the Surrey, British Columbia native’s coaching experience is as an offensive assistant at the college level.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Meyer said of getting the Berkmar job. “It’s like I won the lottery. I feel like Berkmar’s a sleeping giant in that Gwinnett County spectrum. There are a lot of elite athletes coming out of that area. We’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of our athletes and making sure they come through Berkmar. … I’m really lucky that the higher ups entrusted me in this process and they realize it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Berkmar’s administration feels Meyer has the attitude and energy to turn things around. Part of that energy comes his youth — he turns 28 in August.
“I might be pushing one of the youngest coaches in 7A,” Meyer said. “It’s a humbling experience, but I really believe I was born for this.”
Meyer praised the Berkmar administration and alumni support as positives at his new job. He is aware of Berkmar’s history, but the prospect of building the program into something special also was appealing.
“I try not to force a blueprint on the team, just find out what makes us tick and use that to our advantage, to create an environment where people believe in doing their jobs and taking care of the team. Winning is a byproduct of that,” Meyer said. “I don’t see us going 0-10 to 10-0. I would love that Cinderella story, but I have much respect for our competition and our region and I know they will test us every game. I wouldn’t have it any other way. We’re going to get far better playing the best competition. For me, I’ll be in there trying to put a brand together on the field that the teams will be able to take on themselves. A coach-driven team can win, but a player-driven team, that’s a championship team.”
One of Meyer’s initial missions is building a stronger relationship with the youth program. One step has already been taken in that regard as the previous Bryson Park Warriors youth football team will return to being the Berkmar Patriots at the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade levels, the coach said.
“From the top down to the teachers to the parents to the community to the players to the coaches, making this a community effort, that’s my goal,” Meyer said. “I want to make sure everyone gets to enjoy this ride.”
