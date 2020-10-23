LILBURN — It wasn’t always pretty, but Berkmar's football team hung on Friday night for a 20-14 victory over visiting Lakeside-DeKalb.
The Patriot pass rush was phenomenal, pressuring Viking quarterback John Roath all night and sacking him nine times. Berkmar had its fair share of struggles in the pass game as well, but made the plays when it had to to get the win.
It was the first victory for Berkmar (1-5) since beating Lakeside in the 2019 finale. The Vikings suffered their 23rd straight loss.
“We still made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball, but the defense did tackle a little bit better until the end of the game. I’m glad we got the win, they needed it,” Berkmar head coach Willie Gary said. “(Offensively), it was a little bit of everything. We’re going to keep it going, man. That’s all we can do.”
Three Lakeside penalties and two botched run protections on their opening drive gave Berkmar the ball on the Viking 19-yard line. The Patriots needed only four snaps to get on the board when Kendall Braxton beat the defense to the edge and dove through the pylon for the game’s first score.
The Patriots forced another punt on the ensuing drive, getting the ball on their own 28. Eleven plays later, Berkmar faced a daunting fourth and 41. Quarterback JerMahri Hill stepped up into the pocket and delivered a stripe over the Viking double coverage and into the hands of Caylon Washington, who trotted into the end zone from there.
“I ran my route and I was wide open. My quarterback gave me a good ball and I scored,” Washington said.
Lakeside responded quickly, though, as the Vikings turned good field position into six points in just four plays. Facing a third and nine, Roath rolled to his right, stiff-armed a defender, and floated a ball over two Berkmar defenders to Jordin Miller, who had nothing but green grass between him and paydirt. Miller scampered into the end zone to cut the Patriot lead back down to six before the half.
Berkmar scored their final touchdown in the third quarter when Hill rolled to his right and tossed the ball to Jaron Ford, who beat his defender to the sideline and juked another at the goal line to put the Patriots up by 13.
Lakeside, which mustered only two first downs in the third quarter, started showing signs of life halfway through the fourth when Roath and the Vikings marched 73 yards down the field and into the end zone in just six plays. Similar to his touchdown in the second quarter, Roath dodged two pass rushers and found William Parker in the middle of the field. Parker ran through three tackles - spinning, juking, stumbling and leaping his way across the goal line for the game’s last points.
A Lakeside offside penalty on a crucial third down allowed Berkmar to burn the final seconds off the clock.
Hill finished with seven completions on 18 attempts for 132 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with 25 extra yards on the ground. Washington had 81 yards on four receptions with a score of his own.
