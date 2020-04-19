Berkmar grad Zach Cooks announced plans to enter the NBA Draft early, while maintaining his eligibility as he goes through the process.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season as a junior at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He was a second-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection as a sophomore after averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
