Collins Hill announced Tuesday the hiring of Matt Rogers, who will fill a trio of important positions within the high school’s athletic department.
Rogers, a Berkmar grad, will be the Eagles’ head girls lacrosse coach, the athletic program’s strength and conditioning coach and inside linebackers coach for the football team. He has coached football for 16 years, serving most recently as the defensive coordinator at Roswell, where he also created and ran the strength program.
He has nine years of experience coaching both boys and girls lacrosse, including four years as head girls lacrosse coach at Johns Creek. During that span as head coach, Johns Creek won 53 games and Rogers was named the 2019 Georgia High School Association Coach of the Year. He also coached in three lacrosse all-star games.
“Coach Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the game of lacrosse with him,” Collins Hill athletic director Scarlett Grantham said. “He has a passion for growing the program and I know that he will work hard to take Collins Hill to the next level. He did great things while at Johns Creek in building their program, and we are excited to see what he has in store for our Eagles.”
Rogers taught 12 years at the elementary school level in Fulton County and three years in high school. He and his wife Michele, a Collins Hill graduate, have one son, Jaxen Steele.
