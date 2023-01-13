Two soccer players with Gwinnett ties have been added to the Atlanta United 2 roster for the upcoming MLS NEXT Pro season, Atlanta United announced Friday.
Berkmar grad Kofi Twumasi, the 2013 Daily Post Player of the Year after leading Berkmar to the state title, and former Georgia Gwinnett College star Karim Tmimi were among three new additions to the club’s roster. The other was goalkeeper Sebastian Guerra.
Twumasi is a defensive midfielder who grew up in Ghana. His professional career began in 2017 when he was signed by FC Viitoryl in Romania. After a couple of seasons he was loaned to FC Universitatea Cluj where he made 12 appearances in the Romanian second division. He continued his career in Germany, playing for Rot Weiss Oberhausen and VfB Homberg. In total, Twumasi has made 49 professional appearances and scored two goals.
Tmimi is coming off a prolific college career at Georgia Gwinnett College. He scored 36 goals in 47 games played for the Grizzlies, including scoring 18 goals and adding 10 assists during his final campaign. He was honored as a first team NAIA All-American team selection and the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The Poitiers, France native led the team to the quarterfinal round of the 2022 NAIA National Championships.
In addition to the three new additions, Atlanta United 2 will bring back eight players from last season, including former Georgia Gwinnett College standout Toni Tiente at midfielder. The other returning players are goalkeeper Vicente Reyes, defenders Raimar Orji and Nelson Orji and midfielders Nick Firmino, David Mejia, Emenike Nwogu and Jonantan Villal.
