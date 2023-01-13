22_11_17 Men's Soccer Vanguard12.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi in action against Vanguard on Nov. 17, 2022.

 ROD REILLY GGC PR COMMUNICATIONS

Two soccer players with Gwinnett ties have been added to the Atlanta United 2 roster for the upcoming MLS NEXT Pro season, Atlanta United announced Friday.

Berkmar grad Kofi Twumasi, the 2013 Daily Post Player of the Year after leading Berkmar to the state title, and former Georgia Gwinnett College star Karim Tmimi were among three new additions to the club’s roster. The other was goalkeeper Sebastian Guerra.