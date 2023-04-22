x_MSC9899.jpg

Berkmar's Jalen DeLoach (23) drives to the basket during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Berkmar grad Jalen DeLoach, an All-Atlantic 10 forward at Virginia Commonwealth last season, will transfer and play for the Georgia Bulldogs next season, head coach Mike White announced on Saturday.

DeLoach, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound rising junior, originally from Savannah, was named third-team All-A-10 last season after starting 32 of 34 games played and averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Rams. DeLoach was even more productive in A10 action, contributing 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Among the league’s statistical leaders, he ranked No. 7 in rebounds and No. 5 in blocks. DeLoach helped VCU finish 27-8 and sweep off the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.