Potter_Feature_2.jpg

Ian Potter

 GGC Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson announced Tuesday that Berkmar grad Ian Potter has been promoted to deputy athletic director within the Office of Athletics.

Potter has served as assistant athletics director for internal operations for the past five years. In that role, he has handled NAIA compliance, academic eligibility, academic support, student development and also serve as the Title IX coordinator for athletics. Potter has been with GGC Athletics since the office began in 2012-13 when he became assistant athletic director for compliance and academics.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.