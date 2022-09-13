Georgia Gwinnett College associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson announced Tuesday that Berkmar grad Ian Potter has been promoted to deputy athletic director within the Office of Athletics.
Potter has served as assistant athletics director for internal operations for the past five years. In that role, he has handled NAIA compliance, academic eligibility, academic support, student development and also serve as the Title IX coordinator for athletics. Potter has been with GGC Athletics since the office began in 2012-13 when he became assistant athletic director for compliance and academics.
As deputy athletic director, he will collaborate with the assistant athletics director for business on budget and financial matters within the athletics office and will direct and oversee the activities and administration of the men’s and women’s soccer programs.
“Ian is one of our inaugural members of GGC Athletics and has truly helped build the department from scratch,” said Wilson. “He has worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to build our internal operations area and his promotion to deputy athletic director is well-earned. I look forward to continue working with him and our team to keep GGC at the forefront of small college athletics.”
Potter was the Continental Athletic Conference’s nominee for the NAIA’s Charles Morris Administrator of the Year award for the 2021-22 athletic year. He serves as chair of the CAC’s Eligibility Committee.
Potter competed in track and field at Clemson, and was on the track and field, football and basketball teams at Berkmar.
“I would like to thank Dr. Wilson for trusting and promoting me to deputy AD," Potter said. "I was one of his first hires within the athletic department. It’s truly ideal to continue working under Dr. Wilson’s tutelage and alongside all our great coaches, administrators, staff members and student-athletes, while advancing in my career. I am excited for this new opportunity and continually working towards our office’s mission to develop leaders of character through academic and athletic excellence.”
Georgia Gwinnett College captured 16 NAIA national championships and 24 conference titles during its first decade of competition. GGC has six intercollegiate sports teams: men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.
