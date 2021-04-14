Berkmar grad Al Durham signed this week as a graduate transfer with the Providence College men’s basketball program, allowing him to compete his final college season in the Big East Conference.
Durham is on track to graduate this spring from Indiana, where he was a two-time team captain.
"We are excited that Al Durham will be a Friar next season," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. "Al will fill a lot of roles for us as he is a veteran guard, who has seen action in more than 120 games, including four seasons of Big Ten league games. I know that as good as a basketball player as Al is, he is even a better person and for that reason we believe he will fit into our culture as we welcome him into the Friar family."
In four seasons at Indiana, Durham started 97 of the 123 games he played. He scored 1,035 points and he ranks 51st on the Indiana all-time scoring list. Durham also grabbed 272 rebounds and recorded 240 assists. He shot 41.0 percent (321-783) from the field, including 35.8 percent (128-358) from behind the arc. Over his four seasons, he shot 77.3 percent (265-343) from the free-throw line.
In 2020-21, Durham started all 26 games. He was third on the team in scoring (11.3 ppg). He ranked seventh in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (78.6) and in minutes played (32.5). Also this past season, he shot 38.0 percent (38-100) from three and 78.6 percent (81-103) from the free-throw line. Durham scored a career-best 24 points at Northwestern on February 10 when he was 5-12 from the field and 11-12 from the free-throw line. For his efforts, he earned the 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
