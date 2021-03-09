Indiana senior Al Durham is Indiana's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, the conference announced Tuesday.
The Berkmar grad is a team captain who has started 96 games in his career and now ranks 52nd on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,026 points.
