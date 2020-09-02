Sixty members of Berkmar High School's football team, and 10 coaches with the team, are under quarantine as a precaution after a member of the team tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease, according to school system officials.
The district said one member of the team had tested positive as of Wednesday morning. Because of that case, and the quarantine of the coaches and other team members, the first two games of Berkmar's season have been canceled.
"Per our school district's protocol, the school is following health department guidelines for identifying and excluding close contacts from school and activities," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. "As a result, in addition to the ill person, 60 players and 10 coaches have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
"The quarantined students are transitioning to digital learning and the quarantined staff members are working from home."
Berkmar had been scheduled to open its season against BEST Academy on Sept. 4 and against Duluth High School on Sept. 11. Although both games are currently listed as canceled, Roach said the school system is working on plans to reschedule the Berkmar-Duluth game since it is a region game.
News of Berkmar's team members and coaches going into quarantine on the heels of news that another team in Gwinnett, Mill Creek High School, had to cancel its first two games because of a team member testing positive for COVID-19.
Roach said the district is awaiting word on whether close contacts in the Mill Creek case test positive to see how that will affect that team's ability to play future games.
