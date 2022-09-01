Two football programs that have struggled in recent seasons enter Friday’s matchup on a high note after victories last Friday. Druid Hills, which hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2016 and was 0-10 last season, snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 21-20 victory over McNair in the season opener. Berkmar, also 0-10 last year, broke a 13-game losing streak and gave first-year head coach Cole Meyer his first victory, 21-12 over Clarkston.
“This win has been a long time coming for our program and the school in its entirety,” Meyer said. “Our boys came out firing off the ball early, the offense was moving well and the defense was holding time and time again.”
Berkmar took a 14-0 halftime lead over Clarkston, highlighted by a 43-yard punt return touchdown from Michael Calloway. Clarkston cut the lead to 14-12 with four minutes remaining, but Ashraf Ibrahim’s 45-yard TD run gave the Patriots a two-score lead again.
“We very easily could have gone through the motions, felt sorry for ourselves and rolled over, but our boys refused to lose,” Meyer said. “We were patient, stayed together and supported one another during the final five minutes. … The victory was the result of a full team effort, teachers, support staff, friends and family, including our Mighty Marching Patriots. Their presence at the game was pure class and exemplified a 7A game-time experience. We are so grateful for their constant energy and support.”
