A young Berkmar football team faces a mysterious opponent Friday night in Clarkston, which last played a game in 2019. The Angoras also didn’t play a preseason scrimmage, so there wasn’t any timely video for the Patriots’ coaches to use in game preparation.
Clarkston canceled its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic after back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019. Its last win was late in the 2017 season.
“It’s a little weird (to not have video or background on Clarkston), but we’re just trying to focus on ourselves and get better with what we’re trying to do on offense and defense.”
Berkmar had a disappointing result in last week’s opener after outgaining Lakeside in a 21-12 loss. The Patriots couldn’t convert those yards into points to take advantage of a good second half by the defense, which shut out Lakeside over the final two quarters.
“As a defense, we got a little better in the second half,” said Gary, who must use seven junior varsity players to fill out his defense this week.
Brandon Lane was a standout on both sides of the ball in Game 1, catching four passes for 80 yards and making five tackles (four for losses) on defense. He also forced a fumble. Teammates Baraka Waruiru (seven tackles, two for losses) and Antonio Carrillo had good games on defense, and Carrillo added two catches for 44 yards on offense. Quarterback Isaiah Thomas got better as the Lakeside game went along, finishing with 177 passing yards and a TD and rushing for 81 yards on 16 carries.
The Patriots came up just short of a win, but they get another shot against a similar program in Clarkston.
“The goal is to get better week by week,” Gary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.