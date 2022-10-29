Friday night’s clash between Seckinger and Berkmar featured two football teams in similar situations looking to build a foundation towards consistent success.
The Patriots, under the direction of interim head coach Michael Madden, enjoyed early-season success with wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills. On Friday night, the Patriots stepped out of their rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA schedule and earned their third win on the year, 13-0 over visiting Seckinger, a first-year program which entered Friday night looking to build on a promising performance against Duluth in its last varsity contest.
Homecoming in Lilburn began with an 8-minute, 30-second touchdown drive for Berkmar. The drive was dominated by the Patriot rushing attack of junior Jayden Newkirk and senior Deshaun Anderson. Anderson’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Patriots an early 6-0 lead. The score remained 6-0 after a lightning fast first quarter.
After a Jaguar three-and-out, coupled with a short punt, the Berkmar offense was back in business, as a 4-yard Newkirk touchdown run extended the Patriot lead to 13-0. In an early hole, the Seckinger defense responded forcing a three-and-out of its own. Offensively, Seckinger failed to capitalize on the momentum. The first half came to a close with Berkmar nursing a 13-0 lead.
After a promising 45-yard Seckinger kickoff return for junior Jordan Oldknow opened the second half, the Berkmar defense stiffened to keep the Jaguars off the scoreboard late in third quarter. The Seckinger defense forced a Berkmar turnover on downs in the closing seconds of the quarter to keep the Jaguars within striking distance. A 15-yard connection between quarterback Oldknow and Jayden Vernot helped the Jaguars cross midfield, but later the drive stalled as the Berkmar defense continued to excel.
The Patriots held on for a 13-0 victory to improve to 3-6 overall and snap their six-game losing streak. The Patriots will look to continue the winning ways as they close the regular season, stepping back into region play for a home game against playoff-bound Meadowcreek.
As for Seckinger and head coach Aaron Hill, Friday night’s contest wraps up the Jaguars' inaugural season.
Commented