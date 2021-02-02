LAWRENCEVILLE — Berkmar’s boys basketball team won its Region 7-AAAAAAA showdown with Discovery 55-44 on Tuesday.
The victory kept the Patriots (17-5 overall, 9-1 region) a game behind first-place Norcross (9-0 region) heading into the teams’ matchup Friday night at Berkmar.
Malique Ewin led Berkmar in Tuesday’s win with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and teammate Jermahri Hill scored 15. Jameel Rideout added eight points. Destin Logan played well defensively for the Patriots.
