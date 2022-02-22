LILBURN — The final score of Berkmar's first-round Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball tournament game against Etowah belied just how hard the visiting Eagles made the No. 3 state-ranked Patriots work.
In the end, however, Berkmar put in the necessary effort with a major surge late in third quarter and into the fourth to pull away for a deceptively easy 61-39 home victory Tuesday night.
For the second straight game, the Patriots (23-4) got a balanced effort to overcome the absence of four-star, Ole Miss-bound post Malique Ewin, who was sitting out the second game of a two-game suspension after being assessed two technical fouls in the Region 7-AAAAAAA semifinals, as well as key reserve Ahmed Soumahoro.
Jermahri Hill finished with a game-high 16 points and six rebounds, while Bo Hurns added 11 points and four boards, as Berkmar advanced to host the winner of another first-round game between Hillgrove and Camden County in the second round.
But Etowah (16-12), which was also missing a key player in defensive stalwart Dejuan Devonish, wasn't going to make it easy for the Patriots, particularly in the first half, when the Eagles forced Berkmar into eight turnovers.
“(We had) jitters, probably, a little bit (early on),” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “Just the fact it's the state tournament, we're missing two players. … Your backs are against the wall against wall against a team that's not (really) a four seed by any stretch, we had some nerves.”
While Etowah only held the lead briefly at 4-2 following Brandon Rechsteiner's jumper in the lane 2:28 after the opening tip, the Eagles had an answer every time the Patriots on the verge of breaking the game open.
After trailing just 12-9 after one quarter and 24-17 at the half, Etowah used a 10-2 run, capped by Rechsteiner's 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:20 left in the third quarter, to trim what had been as much as a 29-19 Berkmar lead to just 31-29.
That's when Phillips elected to take advantage of the lack of a 35-second shot clock – which was introduced on a limited basis this season, but won't make its state tournament debut until next year – in an effort to bring Etowah out of its zone defense.
“We're really tough to guard (in) man-(to-man defense),” Phillips said. “Once (Etowah) had to come out (of the zone) with no shot clock, they had to come guard us, and it's tough to guard us like that.”
Indeed, Etowah coach Jason Dasinger, seeing Berkmar hold the ball out on the perimeter with the clock running, begrudgingly signaled for his Eagles to come out and play the ball.
“There are a lot of coaches who have wanted a shot clock for a long time,” Dasinger said. “They always complain when people pull (the ball) out. But it was good strategy. (Berkmar) pulled it out because they're tough to guard without our best defender (Devonish).
“They're really tough to guard in the halfcourt. They do a heck of a job. It worked. They pulled it out. It's just a debate on when you go get them.”
Berkmar did attack the Etowah man-to-man aggressively, but it was a key play on a missed drive to the basket that ignited the Patriots' offense.
Senior guard Tyriq Giddens, who has been cast into the starting lineup in recent games due to the absence of key players, swooped in from the left wing to leap high and use all of his 5-foot-10 frame to tap the rebound of a miss out to the right wing, where Jameel Rideout was waiting for it.
The 6-2 senior quickly corralled the pass and drained a 3-pointer to gave Berkmar some breathing room at 34-29 with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
Just 33 seconds later at the 2:15 mark, Giddens then knocked down a trey of his own from the right corner, his second 3-pointer and the last of his six points on the night, which combined with Rideout's earlier basket to ignite a 10-2 run over the remainder of the quarter to put the lead back to double digits at 41-31.
“(Giddens) is capable of that,” Phillips said. “He's just always been in a peripheral role, but we trust him, and he made the right plays.
“We made winning plays (Tuesday) night. It didn't matter who it was. Brycen (Blaine) didn't have a great offensive game, but defensively, he made winning plays.”
After an exchange of baskets in the opening 1:51 of the fourth quarter left the Berkmar lead at 43-33, the Patriots delivered the knockout blow.
A driving layup from the left wing by Hill, followed by an alley-oop dunk by Hurns off a feed from Rideout just 30 seconds later ignited a 7-0 run, capped by a Hill free throw by Hill and Blaine's steal and transition slam to push the lead to 50-33 with 3:55 left, and Etowah never came any closer than 15 points the rest of the way.
Blaine chipped in eight points, five rebounds and three assists to Berkmar's cause, while Rideout added nine points and a game-high five assists and Justin Mitchell contributed a key six points and three assists off the bench.
Rechsteiner led Etowah with 14 points and three assists, while the Eagles also got 11 points from Mason Etter and four points and a team-best five rebounds from Joshua Hughes.
