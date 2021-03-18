Class A Private girls state champion Hebron Christian and Class AAAAAAA boys state runner-up Berkmar racked up the honors from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club, which announced its season-ending awards Thursday.
Hebron was named Girls Team of the Year, while two Lions earned top individual honors — Malia Fisher as Girls Player of the Year and Jan Azar as Girls Coach of the Year. Fisher averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks this season.
Berkmar was named Boys Team of the Year and the Patriots’ Greg Phillips was Boys Coach of the Year. Berkmar’s Malique Ewin and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey shared the Boys Player of the Year award. Ewin averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, and Godfrey averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.
Two local players also received the Joe Marelle Inspiration Award for overcoming adversity — North’s Josh Miles and Grayson’s Robert Cowherd.
The club also recognized all-county teams and scholar-athletes. Those award-winners are as follows:
Girls All-County
Taniya McGowan, Archer
Cazia Nelson, Archer
Diana Collins, Brookwood
NeKaya Williams, Brookwood
Ava Grace Watson, Buford
Ashyia Willis, Buford
Aniecia Malone, Collins Hill
Eden Sample, Collins Hill
Sacha Washington, Collins Hill
Lazaria Spearman, Dacula
Kaleigh Addie, GAC
Nadia Howard, Grayson
Nicole Azar, Hebron
Mariah Baltierra, Norcross
Kiara Simpson, North Gwinnett
Nadya McCown, Parkview
Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview
Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge
Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge
Alyssa Phillip, Wesleyan
Boys All-County
Mekhi Carter, Archer
Christian Drummer, Archer
Dara Olonade, Berkmar
Jameel Rideout, Berkmar
Vino Glover, Collins Hill
Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula
Ian Davis, Discovery
LaMarr Randolph, GAC
Taje Kelly, Grayson
Robert Cowherd, Grayson
Ian Schieffelin, Grayson
Andrew McConnell, Lanier
Makai Vassell, Lanier
Jaden Harris, Norcross
Kok Yat, Norcross
Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett
Jason Edwards, Parkview
Chance Thacker, Providence
Devon Barnes, Shiloh
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Maya Jackson, Mekhi Carter
Berkmar: Tre Lock
Brookwood: Tori Delk, Evan Howell
Buford: Courtney Martin, Connor Johnson
Central Gwinnett: Dami Odubola, DaQuan Hawkins
Collins Hill: Sacha Washington, Alpha Diallo
Dacula: Danyelle Palmore, Joshua Mathurin
Discovery: Primera Hour, Ian Davis
Duluth: Megan Mares, Matt Sigunga
Grayson: Trinity Morton, Taje Kelly
Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Saiku White
Hebron Christian: Ella Heard, Jake Ward
Lanier: Gmayzhae Williams, Joshua Canlas
Meadowcreek: Keyouncia Reaves, Keishawn Hampton
Mill Creek: Ellie McIntyre, Matthew Jacobs
Mountain View: Ali Drake, Jayden Edison
Norcross: Zaria Hurston, Jacob Foster
North Gwinnett: Marybeth Morris, Thomas Allard
Parkview: Cassandra Mesh, Jason Edwards
Peachtree Ridge: Kennedy Harp, Kaz Bray-Gates
Providence Christian: Sydney Flood, Tony Carpio
Shiloh: Philli King, Jamahl Neal
South Gwinnett: Chloe Newman, Michael Carter
Wesleyan: Alyssa Phillip, J.D. Chipman
