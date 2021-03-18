©Ben Ennis--3.jpg

Hebron Christian's Malia Fisher shoots during the Class A Private state finals at the Macon Centreplex.

Class A Private girls state champion Hebron Christian and Class AAAAAAA boys state runner-up Berkmar racked up the honors from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club, which announced its season-ending awards Thursday.

Hebron was named Girls Team of the Year, while two Lions earned top individual honors — Malia Fisher as Girls Player of the Year and Jan Azar as Girls Coach of the Year. Fisher averaged 16.2 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks this season.

Berkmar was named Boys Team of the Year and the Patriots’ Greg Phillips was Boys Coach of the Year. Berkmar’s Malique Ewin and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey shared the Boys Player of the Year award. Ewin averaged 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, and Godfrey averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

Two local players also received the Joe Marelle Inspiration Award for overcoming adversity — North’s Josh Miles and Grayson’s Robert Cowherd.

The club also recognized all-county teams and scholar-athletes. Those award-winners are as follows:

Girls All-County

Taniya McGowan, Archer

Cazia Nelson, Archer

Diana Collins, Brookwood

NeKaya Williams, Brookwood

Ava Grace Watson, Buford

Ashyia Willis, Buford

Aniecia Malone, Collins Hill

Eden Sample, Collins Hill

Sacha Washington, Collins Hill

Lazaria Spearman, Dacula

Kaleigh Addie, GAC

Nadia Howard, Grayson

Nicole Azar, Hebron

Mariah Baltierra, Norcross

Kiara Simpson, North Gwinnett

Nadya McCown, Parkview

Sussy Ngulefac, Parkview

Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge

Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge

Alyssa Phillip, Wesleyan

Boys All-County

Mekhi Carter, Archer

Christian Drummer, Archer

Dara Olonade, Berkmar

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar

Vino Glover, Collins Hill

Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula

Ian Davis, Discovery

LaMarr Randolph, GAC

Taje Kelly, Grayson

Robert Cowherd, Grayson

Ian Schieffelin, Grayson

Andrew McConnell, Lanier

Makai Vassell, Lanier

Jaden Harris, Norcross

Kok Yat, Norcross

Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett

Jason Edwards, Parkview

Chance Thacker, Providence

Devon Barnes, Shiloh

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Maya Jackson, Mekhi Carter

Berkmar: Tre Lock

Brookwood: Tori Delk, Evan Howell

Buford: Courtney Martin, Connor Johnson

Central Gwinnett: Dami Odubola, DaQuan Hawkins

Collins Hill: Sacha Washington, Alpha Diallo

Dacula: Danyelle Palmore, Joshua Mathurin

Discovery: Primera Hour, Ian Davis

Duluth: Megan Mares, Matt Sigunga

Grayson: Trinity Morton, Taje Kelly

Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Saiku White

Hebron Christian: Ella Heard, Jake Ward

Lanier: Gmayzhae Williams, Joshua Canlas

Meadowcreek: Keyouncia Reaves, Keishawn Hampton

Mill Creek: Ellie McIntyre, Matthew Jacobs

Mountain View: Ali Drake, Jayden Edison

Norcross: Zaria Hurston, Jacob Foster

North Gwinnett: Marybeth Morris, Thomas Allard

Parkview: Cassandra Mesh, Jason Edwards

Peachtree Ridge: Kennedy Harp, Kaz Bray-Gates

Providence Christian: Sydney Flood, Tony Carpio

Shiloh: Philli King, Jamahl Neal

South Gwinnett: Chloe Newman, Michael Carter

Wesleyan: Alyssa Phillip, J.D. Chipman

