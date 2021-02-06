LILBURN — The Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament tiebreaker for the top seed won’t go its way, but the Berkmar boys basketball team picked up momentum Friday night with a 60-57 victory over Norcross to split the regular-season series with the Blue Devils.
Destin Logan’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 17 seconds was the game-winner in a sloppy and frantic closing minute that handed Norcross its first region loss and left it tied with Berkmar for first in the region at 10-1. If the teams remain tied for the No. 1 seed after next week’s games — Berkmar plays Discovery on Monday and Norcross faces Duluth on Wednesday — Norcross gets the top seed for the region on point differential after beating Berkmar 63-57 in their first meeting Jan. 19.
The loss was the first of 2021 for Norcross (17-6), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped and played without head coach Jesse McMillan, who was out because of a death in the family. The Blue Devils’ last loss was Dec. 22 to Miller Grove.
Berkmar (18-5) got the victory thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback Friday after nearly falling behind by double figures in the final minute of the third quarter.
“We did a great job fighting back,” Berkmar head coach Greg Phillips said.
The game was tight from wire to wire with neither team leading by more than four points until late in the third quarter when Norcross went up 47-39 with a minute left. After a Berkmar turnover, the Blue Devils had a chance to stretch the lead to double figures entering the fourth, but Berkmar’s Jaron Ford had a key steal and basket with 26 seconds left to trim the score back to 47-41 after three quarters.
The teams traded leads in the fourth quarter and Norcross took its final lead with 49 seconds left when a Landon Johnson steal set up a Mier Panoam basket for a 57-56 lead with 49 seconds left. Berkmar quickly turned it over again, but got the ball back for another shot.
When the defense closed in on Malique Ewin (12 points, 12 rebounds), the 6-foot-10 junior passed to the corner to Logan, who buried a 3-pointer for a 59-57 lead with 17 seconds left.
“End of the game there, coaching, we’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared for that last minute of executing stuff,” Phillips said. “We didn’t get a shot, what, three straight times. But then we gave it to our best player and he made the right play. They sucked in and he hit the open guy. That’s what we’ve been asking him to do, just be the best player. Not the best shooter, not the best scorer, just be the best player. And he did. He made the drive and made the great kickout and Destin made a huge 3.”
Norcross then got a good look at a game-tying shot on Johnson’s drive to the basket that just rimmed out and was rebounded by Ford, who threw a quick outlet to Jermahri Hill (14 points). Hill was fouled with 2.9 seconds and made 1 of 2 free throws for a 60-57 lead.
The Blue Devils never got a chance at a game-winning shot as a long pass down court was intercepted by Ford.
Dara Olonade led Berkmar’s win with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Logan finished with eight points.
Panoam (12 points), Jaden Harris (10 points), Samarion Bond (10 points) and Jahki Howard (nine points) led the Norcross scoring.
