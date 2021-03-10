Milton’s boys basketball team, on its reputation, can intimidate the opposition.
The current resumé includes a No. 1 ranking in Class AAAAAAA, lofty spots in national polls, a 27-2 record and a 25-game winning streak, enough to overwhelm lesser teams before a game begins.
Berkmar, which faces Milton in Saturday’s 8 p.m. state championship game at the Macon Centreplex, doesn’t have to concern itself with how the Eagles look on paper. The Patriots have seen them in person.
And they know the championship showdown isn’t a mismatch.
“Milton’s a very good team, no doubt,” Berkmar boys coach Greg Phillips said. “They’re highly rated nationally. They’re No. 1 in the state. But I don’t think we’re an underdog. I think we’ve got talent. I think we’ve got enough talent to compete with them. I think it’s going to come down to execution and defense for both teams on who will win.”
The teams played Nov. 28 in a showcase at Shiloh, and Milton won 62-54 thanks to a strong fourth quarter. Berkmar led by a point early in the fourth quarter before the Eagles surged ahead.
“(Milton) went on a run and we couldn’t recover,” Phillips said. “But both teams are completely different now.”
Milton doesn’t lack for high-profile players, including guards Bruce Thornton and Kanaan Carlyle. Thornton, a junior, has committed to Ohio State and Carlyle, a sophomore, has an offer list that includes Auburn, Florida and Georgia Tech per 247Sports.com. Carlyle scored 24 in the Eagles’ semifinal win over Pebblebrook.
Broc Bidwell, a transfer from West Forsyth and a Campbell signee, scored 20 in the Final Four game, and Milton has size inside with 6-foot-7 junior Kendall Campbell, a Meadowcreek transfer with offers from schools like Alabama and Georgia Tech, and 6-5, 245-pound Lebbeus Overton, one of the state’s top sophomore football prospects.
Berkmar, 25-5 and on a 12-game winning streak, leans heavily on junior talent alongside physical and athletic Dara Olonade, a 6-5 senior. Malique Ewin, at 6-10, is one of the state’s top prospects and joins a lineup that features fellow juniors Jermahri Hill, Destin Logan and Jameel Rideout.
Phillips, who won three state titles as an assistant at Norcross, and his staff liked the makeup of this team from the start, but an even better version emerged when the calendar turned to 2021.
“I felt like we had the talent (to make a championship run),” Phillips said. “Having done this as an assistant, there’s just something about a team that gets to this level, something at the beginning of the year that you may not be able to put your finger on. As the season goes along, and you go through stuff, by early January, mid-January they came together as a group. Our football guys got back into their groove, and there was a feeling among the team that it was going to be tough to beat us every night. Not that we couldn’t get beat, but it was going to be tough to beat us every night. We were fighting for it each and every game. That’s kind of common with the teams I’ve won a state championship with. Every game was important to them.”
The most important game happens Saturday in Macon — the last of the Georgia High School Association’s championship week.
“This will apply to us and Milton, but this game gives both fan bases a chance to get out and enjoy something,” Phillips said. “With COVID, especially for the seniors at both schools, you don’t have a lot to go be a part of, whether it’s prom or homecoming or something else, so this can maybe be that school activity they can come to and be part of in their high school career. For us, it’s exciting for our kids, it’s exciting for our school to have this excitement in a year that’s been so hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.