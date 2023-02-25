CANTON — With a hobbled Dastin Hart and a substantial size disadvantage, Cherokee’s defense rose to the challenge in Saturday’s 73-58 home playoff win over Berkmar, sending the Warriors to the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight in boys basketball.
Cherokee’s shooters caught fire early, with Tayden Owens connecting on two straight 3-pointers to start the night. Berkmar went to Mekhi Ragland early in the paint, but the Warriors defended him well throughout the night and denied easy entry passes.
Owens got going early on the offensive end, nailing four 3-pointers, including one as time expired in the first quarter. Cherokee went into the game with an aggressive mindset, and it showed.
“We knew this was a team that would be dangerous,” Warriors’ coach Joe Veihman said. “But we knew we would have opportunities to catch and shoot and try to take advantage of some of those switches, or lack of switches.”
Owens was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, followed closely by his backcourt running mate Cameron Pope, who finished at 22 points. Lawrence Sanford pitched in 15 points off the bench.
Eddie Cooke III led Berkmar on the offensive end with 19 points and was the Patriots’ lone double-figure scorer. DK Jackson finished with eight points, and Ragland had seven, all of which came in the first quarter.
Hart did not play in the Warriors’ first-round win over West Forsyth due to an injury suffered in the Region 5AAAAAAA championship loss to Wheeler. He returned on Saturday night, though in a limited capacity. Nate Speaks played the defensive anchor role off the bench and protected the rim alongside Mason Bennett down low.
“Dastin didn’t play in Round 1, but we thought he was going to give us a little tonight,” Veihman said. “We didn’t know what he was going to give us exactly, but Nate has been stepping up like he did in the last game. We got guys who want to play and continue to play.”
Cherokee, which did not trail in Saturday’s game, led 23-11 heading into the second quarter and extended its lead to 38-21 going into halftime.
Pope dazzled in the third quarter, picking up 10 of his 22 points in the period and nailing another two 3-pointers. Sanford provided a nice lift for Cherokee, especially in the second half, breaking down the Berkmar defense.
Double teams and timely rotations were key in helping the Warriors contain Ragland and Co. in the paint. Chemistry and communication were responsible for that.
“This is the most connected group I’ve ever been around,” Veihman said. “You can see that on the defensive side, particularly. Their communication, their effort, their willingness to do all the hard stuff, I just love coaching this group.”
Berkmar pulled the upset on the road at Buford in the first round, showing the threat it could be. Cherokee, though, is now one of the final eight teams standing in Class AAAAAAA.
“People were sleeping on Berkmar a little bit, but I think they woke up once people saw they beat Buford,” Veihman said. “I know how good Buford is because they had beat us earlier in the year. But I think people sleep on us too. We’ve had a great year.”
Cherokee moves on to face Carrollton in Round 2, which defeated Parkview 58-56 on Saturday.
