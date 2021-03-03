TIFTON — Berkmar moved on to the Final Four Wednesday in the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball tournament, defeating Tift County, 51-35.
Berkmar’s length and speed told the tale in the battle between region champions. The Patriots had a 13-4 lead after a quarter, 22-8 at halftime.
Tift never led in the contest, but worked a 2-2 tie after Jatarion Warren scored at 5:48 in the first quarter. One minute after Warren’s basket, Jameel Rideout zoomed in a three-pointer. Fifty seconds later, Destin Logan did the same. An outlet pass Jermahri Hill to Jalen Harris for a dunk at 3:12 gave Berkmar a 10-2 lead.
Jyamier Beckhom gave Tift a spark at 6:15 in the second with a three-pointer, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 15-7. The visitors responded with a 6-0 run and the Blue Devils were held without a a basket over the next 5:30.
Harris had seven points at intermission to Tift’s 8. Beckhom was responsible for all of Tift’s second period points production, adding a free throw with 30 seconds left.
The Blue Devils once again got within striking distance to open the third, but fell prey to another Berkmar run.
Warren gave Tift its first basket in seven minutes when he scored off a steal to open the frame, then Torrance Galmer hit a runner to close to 22-12.
However, Malique Ewin, who towered over every Devils player, knocked down a three-pointer at 6:07, starting an 11-2 streak, punctuated by a three-point play by Ja’Ron Ford that saddled Tift’s Wendell McClain with his fourth foul.
Dara Olonade’s dunk increased Berkmar’s lead to 35-15.
Tift finally began to find its footing late in the third. Tyler Parker knocked down a jumper. Hezekiah Jackson and Deyonte Dean were both able to power in two buckets on offensive rebounds.
The Patriots took a 40-24 lead into the fourth.
Another dunk by Olonade marked the lead’s apex at 51-30 with 2:18 to go. After that score, Berkmar head coach Greg Phillips called timeout and both he and Tift head coach Tommy Blackshear turned to their benches to finish out the game.
The young Devils finished out with a three-pointer by Kobe Farrie and points in the paint by Christian Jones.
Rideout led the Patriots with 12 points for the night. Olonade added 11 and Ewin scored 9. Tift got 8 points from Warren. Parker and Dean scored 5 each.
Berkmar (25-5) moves on to play McEachern in the final four. McEachern took an 84-63 victory over Collins Hill Tuesday. Tift ends its season with a 15-6 record.
