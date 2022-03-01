LOGANVILLE — With one starter out injured and two others battling foul trouble, Berkmar's boys basketball team found itself in war of attrition in its Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal matchup with Gwinnett rival Grayson.
However, the No. 3 state-ranked Patriots looked to two starters not as much affected by the latter, and both came through to help them pull away from the sixth-ranked Rams for a 62-57 victory Tuesday night at Grayson.
Jameel Rideout was first up, scoring seven of his 18 points in the third quarter to help Berkmar (25-4) overcome a narrow halftime deficit and build a working margin.
Meanwhile, four-star Ole Miss-bound post Malique Ewin took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points in the final frame on his way to a double-double with team highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Patriots stay in front and advance to the state Final Four on Friday at Buford City Arena.
The contributions of both couldn't come at a better time, with starting power forward Bo Hurns unable to play with a foot injury and both Jermahri Hill and Brycen Blaine saddled with foul trouble for a good portion of the evening.
“Short-handed is a relative term,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “A lot of people would love to be short-handed like us right now. The next guy's got to step up. They played great, and that's all you can ask for.
“(Ewin is) so unselfish and (Grayson played) zone early, and we didn't do a good job of moving and finding him (in the first half). Then in the third and fourth (quarter), we just kind, rather than run stuff , it was just me getting out of the way and let them do what they do best, which is penetrate. And (Grayson) had to help on the guards, and Malique was assertive. And you saw what happened.”
Hill, who came into Tuesday's contest averaging 18 points, three assists and three steals per game, got off to a good start for Berkmar with 10 points in the first 10 minutes of play, but went to the bench with his third foul with 6:29 left in the first half.
He then picked up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the third quarter, which severely limited his minutes in the second half, which was complicated Blaine also accruing fouls early in the second half after coming up with four of his game-high five steals in the first 16 minutes.
But Grayson (21-9) had some foul trouble of its own, with Chauncey Wiggins picking up his third foul late in the first half after scoring all seven of his points on the night.
Still, the Rams found other sources for points, with Tyerese Elliott scoring seven points in the second quarter to help his team overcome a five-point deficit and come away with a 26-24 lead after a back-and-forth first half.
But Grayson found points much harder to come by in the third quarter, not getting on the board again until Caleb Blackwell's driving layup with 3:39 left in the period, and adding only a single Elliott free throw at the 25.3-second mark.
And needing a spark on the other end of the court, Berkmar found it in Rideout, who connected from 3-point range just 54 seconds into the third quarter and added two more buckets during a 7-0 run over the final 2:57 to help end the Patriots into the final frame with a 36-29 lead.
But with that advantage trimmed to just 45-40 after Gicarri Harris hit a 3-pointer and then a free throw after a foul to complete a four-point play with 6:21 remaining, Berkmar's largest asset made his presence felt on both ends of the court.
After an empty possession and with Grayson looking to cut into the lead further, Ewin extended his defense out to the perimeter and deflected an attempted pass for a steal before breaking away for a dunk that gave the Patriots a little more cushion at 42-35 with 5:56 left.
That play also seemed to spark the whole team, but it prompted the Berkmar guards to spread the floor and find their big man.
“Yeah, that turned the fire up,” said the 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior post, who also blocked two shots. “What it did was it got my team going. … There ain't much (else) to say about (the guards). We work on that every day in practice, just executing that part of the game. That's really it.”
Only that wasn't it for Ewin, who added a dunk off a baseline drive two others off feeds from Blaine, and hit two free throws for 10 points over a span of 2:33.
But Harris wouldn't allow Grayson to just go away without a fight.
The 6-4 sophomore answered Ewin's eruption with three more 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to pull the Rams as close as 50-46 following the free throws with 2:37 remaining.
“Gicarri's got a chance to be special,” Grayson coach Geoffrey Pierce said of Harris, who connected for 15 of his game-high 25 points, which included five 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter. “He just needs to keep working, but we're proud of the work he's put in as a sophomore.
“(Berkmar) did a good job of walling up on Chauncey and making us go to other sources for offense (late in the first half), and we didn't do a good job making extra passes of that nature (until Harris' run). It kind of added up in the third quarter, and we ended up playing catch-up after that.”
But not even Harris' 3-point barrage could pull the Rams any closer, as Blaine drove to the rim on the next possession after the free throws for a conventional three-point play on a layup and free throw with 2:16 left to push the lead to 53-46.
And after a Blackwell layup at the 1:55 mark, Blaine set up another Ewin dunk with the last of his four assists on the night before fouling out shortly thereafter, Hill finally was able to score again on a layup with 58 seconds left.
And Rideout and Ahmed Soumahoro cashed in 5 of 6 free throw attempts in the final 30.9 seconds to help seal the win, and send Berkmar into the state semifinals, where they await the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal between top-ranked Pebblebrook and No. 2 Milton.
Rideout shared the team's assist lead on the night with four to go with his 18 points, while Hill also finished with double-figure scoring with 12 points and Soumahoro made big contributions with eight points and five boards.
Harris also pulled down a team-best five rebounds to go with his big scoring night, while Elliott added 16 points and three assists.
