LILBURN — Momentum switched sides so many times in the fourth quarter of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball semifinal game between Berkmar and McEachern it probably made the raucous crowd at Berkmar's gymnasium dizzy.
Fortunately for the host Patriots, Destin Logan kept his head about him when he needed to most.
The 6-foot-4 junior aggressively attacked the rim with time winding down in a tie game and drew a foul.
And after struggling all evening, and then missing the first free throw, Logan calmly drained the second to lift Berkmar to a 59-58 victory Saturday night.
It was the only point he scored in the game, but it was enough to vault the Patriots (25-5) to the state championship game for the first time in 20 years. There, they will take on Milton next Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
“We talk about that all the time,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “How many guys do you see take a … jump shot? We tell the guys, 'Go to the rim. Go to the rim. Make a play.' (Logan) made a play.
“At Milton (in November), it seems like ages ago, he missed a free throw (late) that would've tied it. We told him, 'You're going to get another chance. … I promise you, you're going to get another chance.' And he did. He got another chance, and he made the play.”
But long before that happened, both teams had chances to build and hold a lead, only to have the other rally.
McEachern (24-5) was the first up after the first half ended with the two teams knotted at 25-all.
With his team holding a 33-32 lead just past the midway point of the third quarter, Chance Moore, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, knocked down a jumper from the left elbow with 3:03 left in the period.
That bucket ignited an 8-3 run over the final 3:03 of the quarter, which Francis Okuasch punctuated with his tip-in to beat the buzzer to send the Indians into the final frame with their largest lead of the game at 41-36.
Moore then answered a pair of Dara Olonade free throws by hustling up the court on the inbound for a layup in transition that put the lead back at five points with 7:45 to play.
Berkmar slowly started to claw its way back into the game, finally pulling even twice when Malique Ewin and Jermahri Hill sandwiched 3-pointers around Bobby Moore's trey from the left corner, leaving the game tied at 49-all following Hill's basket with 4:15 left.
From there, it looked like the Patriots might start to pull away, with Hill knocking down another 3 from the top of the key to for a 52-49 Berkmar lead with 3:15 left.
With the lead 54-53 after Chance Moore hit 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled behind the arc with 1:28 left, Hill scored in the lane off a nice feed from Jameel Rideout with 50 seconds left, and then converted Jaron Ford's steal into a fastbreak layup to balloon the Patriots' lead to 58-53 with 34 seconds left.
But McEachern wasn't done, as Cam McDowell took matters into his own hands by drilling a long 3-pointer from the right wing for the last of his game-high 25 points to pull the Indians to within 58-56 with 21.3 seconds left.
McEachern then applied the pressure coming out of the timeout and forced Olonade into a traveling violation on the inbound, and Bobby Moore corralled the tap of a missed shot for an offensive rebound before converting a stickback with nine seconds left to tie the game for the seventh time on the night, this time at 58-all.
Enter Logan, who had been held scoreless the whole evening and was having trouble getting anything going with just a rebound and an assist on his stat line.
Heeding Phillips' previous instructions, the junior guard quickly pushed the ball up the court and attacked the basket, drawing a foul and two free throws when a pair of McEachern defenders converged on him with 2.8 seconds left.
“My shot was off (all night long),” Logan said. “My teammates believe in me, so I said, 'I know I'm a shooter, but I've got to do whatever I can to get the ball up and get it to the rim.'”
And after missing the first free throw, he simply convinced himself that he had little to lose.
“If I missed (the second one), we were going to overtime,” Logan said. “It was like Malique (Ewin) said, 'All we need is one.' They had no doubt of my shot, and they believed in me. So that belief allowed me to hit that shot. I know I'm in the gym and put up free throws every day. I work hard on it, so I was just calm and collected.”
But McEachern still had one shot, and the Indians got the ball in their hottest hand in McDowell, who shook off heavy pressure to get the ball far enough up the floor to be able to pull up at midcourt for a chance at the game-winner.
However, he had too much on his shot, which bounced off the top of the backboard and over as the buzzer sounded to send Berkmar to the championship game next weekend and give the Patriots a shot at the program's first title since winning in Class AAAAA in 2001.
“They know,” Phillips said about his current players' knowledge of the program's history. “This was about them and what they've accomplished and what they're trying to accomplish.”
Hill had a big game to lead Berkmar with 16 points, five assists and a steal, while Rideout added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and the Patriots also got strong work in the low block from Olonade (12 points, seven rebounds) and Ewin (11 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot).
Bobby Moore joined McDowell and Chance Moore in double figures for McEachern with 10 points and five boards, while Braden Sparks contributed five points and a team-best three assists for the Indians.
