MACON — Most nights, the defensive pace that the Berkmar boys set during their Class AAAAAAA state championship basketball game is usually a sign of an impending win.
But despite holding as much as a seven-point lead in the third quarter and still leading heading into the fourth, the Patriots had the tables turned on them by an Eagles team that came into the game averaging nearly 74 points per contest.
Top-ranked Milton forced Berkmar into five turnovers and forced it into just 25 percent shooting from the floor in the final frame, while Kanaan Carlyle was 8 of 10 from the free throw line in the final minute to help the Eagles pull out a 52-47 win Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.
Carlyle finished the night 9 of 12 from the line as part of his game-high 15 points to help lead Milton (28-2) to its first state championship since winning at AAAAAA in 2012, while denying Berkmar (25-6) its first title since 2001.
And it came despite an effort from the Patriots in which they held the Eagles some 22 points below their season scoring average.
“(Milton) made some good plays down the stretch, and we had some shots that wouldn't fall,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “We were fouling at the end, so (the scoring pace) was really in the 40s. Most nights, that's enough for us. Offensively, we just struggled in the fourth quarter to knock down shots. We had some really good looks. In the game of basketball, that happens (sometimes).”
The two teams battled each other to a near standstill during a first half in which neither team had more than a four-point advantage, and the lead changed hands 10 times with six ties.
After struggling in Bekrmar's semifinal win over McEachern before hitting the game-winning free throw, Destin Logan got off to a much hotter start Saturday, striking for eight first-half points, while Jameel Rideout added seven more.
Meanwhile, Milton stayed close with six points each from Lebbeus Overton and Carlyle, with Cam Walker hitting a pair of free throws with 32.1 seconds left in the half to tie the game at 27-all.
But a big play from reserve Jaron Ford, who corralled a loose ball rebound and hit a jumper along the right baseline with three seconds left, sent the Patriots into intermission with a 29-27 lead.
And it looked like that momentum would carry over into the second half, even after Ohio State-committed junior Bruce Thornton hit a 3-pointer to briefly give Milton a 31-30 lead 1:29 into the third quarter.
Dara Olonade finished off a nice pass from Jameel Rideout to give the Patriots the lead back less than a minute later, which ignited a 12-4 run capped by a pair of free throws with 1:37 left in the period that gave Berkmar its largest lead of the game at 41-34.
But from that point, the Patriots suddenly went cold, missing their last two shots from the floor in the third quarter, and then starting the fourth by hitting just one of their first five shots from the floor, and committing three turnovers in their first five possessions.
Meanwhile, Milton got a layup from Kendall Campbell and two free throws from Thornton to pull to within 41-38 by the end of the third quarter.
And while the Eagles were also having problems scoring in the final frame, Overton managed to find enough gaps in the Berkmar defense for a layup in transition, a back turnaround shot and a backdoor cut to the basket off feed from Thornton to vault into a 44-43 lead with 3:23 to play.
“First and foremost, Coach Phillips does a phenomenal job, so we knew it was not going to be easy,” said Milton coach Allen Whitehart, a former Buford coach. “They were going to make us earn it. … The second half, we just said, “Hey, keep doing what we do, lock in be mentally tough and keep applying pressure, and eventually, it's going to pay off for us.”
Both teams then had trouble finding the range, with a combined five missed shots from the floor and two from the foul line and two turnovers over the next 2:32 before Carlyle hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 51.7 seconds left to extend Milton's lead to 46-43.
From there, Berkmar finally broke the seal on the basket on its end, with Jermahri Hill, who was plagued with foul trouble most of the night, and Malique Ewin each hitting layups over the the next 22 seconds.
However, each of those baskets were matched by free throws from Carlyle, leaving the Patriots still trailing 48-47 with 18.8 seconds left.
And the 6-foot-2 sophomore wasn't done. He constantly was able to find the ball under Berkmar's heavy pressure and drawing fouls, and then hit two more free throws with 17.4 seconds left to push the Milton lead back to three at 50-47.
“He's unbelievable,” Whitehart said of Carlyle. “He's mentally strong. … That is part of his DNA.”
Still, even after Broc Bidwell came up with a steal to thwart Berkmar's chance to set up a potential game-tying 3-pointer and Carlyle hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game at 51-47, the Patriots had one last chance.
But a turnover on the ensuing trip down the floor forced Berkmar to foul once again, and Carlyle hit 1 of 2 from the line again with 0:00.3 left on the clock to put the game away.
Despite the disappointing ending to the season, Phillips kept an optimistic eye towards the future, with several of the Patriots' key players due to return with the big-game experience to draw upon.
“Just getting here is extremely hard,” Phillips said. “But we've got to have a great offseason and then have a great summer to get us to the point where have an opportunity to earn our way back here.”
Thornton and Overton joined Carlyle in double-figure scoring with 12 points each for Milton, with Overton adding nine rebounds.
The Patriots got a strong game from Logan and Olonade with 11 points each, while Olonade also pulled down nine rebounds.
Jameel Rideout added nine points and two assists, while Ewin finished with six points and 11 boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.