Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Michael Nash

Record: 0-5, 0-3 region

Last week: Lost to Meadowcreek 41-3

Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Willie Gary

Record: 1-6, 0-4 region

Last week: Lost to Archer 69-7

After facing tough opponents lately — like last week against region co-leader Archer — Berkmar begins a series of more favorable matchups Friday night with visiting Dunwoody, which is searching for its first victory. The Patriots then conclude the season with Meadowcreek and Chamblee.

“Dunwoody plays really hard and does some things very well,” Gary said. “I am very excited about this matchup because we both are looking for our first region win. I know Coach Nash will have his team ready. As for the kids, I expressed to them all week, playing football is a privilege and can be taken away at any time. Respect and love the game by playing each play like it's your last.”

Berkmar quarterback Jermahri Hill scored his team’s lone touchdown last week as a receiver, catching a 70-yard TD pass from Jaron Ford.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: First meeting

Location: Berkmar High School

