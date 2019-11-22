GWINNETT GRADS: Berkmar alum Zach Cooks leads Atlantic Sun in scoring

Berkmar grad Zach Cooks is in the middle of a big sophomore season for the New Jersey Institute of Technology. (Photo: Mike McLaughlin)

Former Berkmar guard Zach Cooks broke the New Jersey Institute of Technology record for points in a game this week, scoring 35 points in a 77-75 loss to Binghamton.

Cooks, a junior and NJIT team captain, made six 3-pointers.