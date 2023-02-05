LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there.
Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
The decorated official had the honor of refereeing two state championship games in 2019 and 2021, but what he prided himself the most on was helping others. He spent countless hours training officials and served as the association's vice president of training up until his passing.
Archer was the perfect place to honor Cramer. While he never got to referee a game there, it was at the school where his two daughters graduated. He also spent many Friday nights watching the Tigers football team from the stands.
“It’s such an honor,” Cramer's wife Evonne said. “The amount of respect and honor that the referees have displayed for Scott in his 20 years of refereeing, to be able to be at our girls' home school is awesome.”
His love for the game of basketball started at a very young age.
“He loved the sport of basketball,” Evonne said. “His dad was a high school teacher and coached basketball. So he grew up on the sidelines and went to basketball camps as a kid. He was a little short and not that good of a player, so it was a way for him to stay connected to the game. He loved the community.”
Cramer started his passion for officiating in college. He attended Western Illinois University and started officiating parks and recreation games as a freshman. A year later, he was working local high school games in the area and honing in on his craft.
After moving to Georgia, Cramer became a member of the MCBOA and remained with the organization. From parks and recreation games to high school games, Cramer went anywhere he was asked.
“He was a decorated referee, but he didn’t do it for that,” MCBOA director of varsity officials Kevin Self said. “He was honored to have that chance, but he loved officiating any level. I would give him middle school games and he would do them and help train new people. Even 7, 8, 9 and 10-year-olds. He helped out with some of our REC groups in the area. Wherever you needed him, Scott was there.”
Self had the pleasure of knowing Cramer for the past 15-plus years and said he always enjoyed the time he spent around him.
“What Scott meant to us was someone who was always giving,” Self said. “I think anybody you talk to about Scott would say that he’s a good guy. If you needed anything, Scott would help you. If I asked anything of Scott, he would do it. For our group, he was just a giving person.”
Bill Lewis, who was one of Cramer’s best friends, officiated Friday night’s games at Archer. He was in the stands and watched Cramer referee his first state championship game in Macon back in 2019.
He delivered a heartfelt speech between games about his friend to the crowd on hand. He fought back tears while talking about not only the official that Cramer was but the man that he was.
Karl Craig, who is the current president of MCBOA, was another official on hand Friday night and he spent many nights working alongside Cramer.
“We became great friends and had many conversations on the phone before and after games,” Craig said. “He was kind of a mentor to me. I left the organization for about eight years and moved to Denver. I came back and that’s really when my friendship with Scott took off.”
Craig spoke to the enjoyment Cramer took from training new referees and trying to get their association to the highest level possible.
“He put a lot into the game from the training standpoint,” Craig said. “He was big on the training side. To be a trainer, you have to first be a trainee. He took everything to heart and took it personally. Perfection was one of his main goals and he sought to build that perfection in our entire association.”
He said he’ll miss his friend dearly.
“We had a lot of battles in the trenches together,” Craig said. “Off the court and on the court, he was just a genuinely great guy and had everybody’s best interest at heart. We miss him.”
Self applauded Archer athletic director Tim Watkins for letting the officials honor Cramer at the school Friday night.
“I have a huge amount of respect for the athletic director Tim Watkins,” Self said. “He was on board as soon as I called him. He’s always been very supportive of officials in our group. It’s really great that he partnered with us to do this.”
