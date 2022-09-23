Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official.
In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
Those locals are mourning this week — fittingly, Georgia High School Association Officials Appreciation Week — after hearing news that Dickerson died Wednesday night after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 65.
Dickerson was highly regarded as an official over the course of his 20-year career working high school games with the Georgia Football Officials Association. He also was a referee and umpire with Northeast Georgia Officials Association, Georgia Umpires Association and Southern Elite Officials Association.
The former Lawrenceville resident who had moved to Statham earned the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s Official of the Year Award in 2018, and was earned the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s 2021 George Gardner Award as football official of the year. He began officiating in 2002, and retired with more than 40 years of service with Georgia Power, Cable East, Inc. and Quanta.
“Gordon was consistent in everything he did, he was the same today as he would be yesterday or 20 years from now,” his obituary read. “He was generous and would help those in need even if he didn’t know them at all. His infectious smile would bring a somber room hope. He enjoyed his three dog boys as he would call them. He enjoyed motorcycles and automobiles and preferred them to be black specifically. He was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, PaG, brother, uncle and friend. He was the ever so loving ‘Gentle Giant’ you could have ever met. He will be deeply loved and missed both on and off the field.
A Celebration of Life Service for Dickerson, who had been a deacon and member at Lilburn Oaks Baptist Church, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Dacula High School Football Stadium with pastor Philip Connell officiating. The family will welcome friends from 4 to 5 p.m. at the stadium.
