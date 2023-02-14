Tom Lozano, one of the key figures in the early history of Meadowcreek High School, died from health issues Monday evening. He was 71.

Lozano was the Mustangs’ head coach from 1994 to 1997, as well as a longtime football assistant in Gwinnett, a successful high school soccer coach and an accomplished chemistry teacher. From 1980 to 1984, he also was the head football coach at Cross Keys.

