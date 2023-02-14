Tom Lozano, one of the key figures in the early history of Meadowcreek High School, died from health issues Monday evening. He was 71.
Lozano was the Mustangs’ head coach from 1994 to 1997, as well as a longtime football assistant in Gwinnett, a successful high school soccer coach and an accomplished chemistry teacher. From 1980 to 1984, he also was the head football coach at Cross Keys.
At Meadowcreek, he fielded competitive football teams at a school that struggled in the sport for decades and played a key role in getting the high school its own stadium after previously sharing Berkmar’s stadium for home events.
Lozano had battled two different types of cancer and suffered a series of strokes since December. He was preceded in death by his wife Latain, who died of cancer in 2012, and his son T.J., who died in 2018 after an illness.
“He fought so hard to extend and enjoy his final years but suffered the loss of a wife, a son, battled two different types of cancer and experienced numerous strokes,” his son Jeff Lozano, a Shiloh grad, posted on Facebook. “I’m so proud of the fight he put up. Now he can rest. Thanks to everyone for the thoughts and prayers.”
Lozano led Meadowcreek to a 5-5 record in his final season as head coach in 1997 — it was the last non-losing season for the football program for nearly two decades. The Mustangs went through 10 head football coaches, one who never coached a game, from 1998 through 2014 (15 times they won one game or less during that span) before Jason Carrera was hired in 2015. Carrera led Meadowcreek to a 7-4 record in 2017, the program’s first non-losing season since Lozano was coach.
“Coach Lozano was a great friend, teacher, coach, husband and father,” said longtime Gwinnett coach Jeff Folkard, a friend of Lozano’s since their Meadowcreek days and part of a long-running, weekly trivia team with Lozano and former Meadowcreek staffers Kent Doehrman and John Meme. “Tom was an excellent leader. There were very few like him — AP Chemistry and head coach in football and soccer. He had an ability to put things in perspective as a coach. He knew what we had as players and he knew his staff. He kept if fun for us as coaches and comrades. Tom also said to us, a number of times, that kids deserve to be coached to the best level that we can. It doesn’t matter what school they attend. Coach them regardless of their ability or skill level.
“He held the players and coaches to a high standard. I believe he selected staff based on their character, not necessarily on Xs and Os. Tom was a legend at clinics — that is all I will say about that, though. Tom knew that sport was important, but that it held a place far below other aspects of life and treated it accordingly.
"Coach was instrumental in getting the stadium built at Meadowcreek. He worked tirelessly on planning and fundraising for that project, seeing it completed before he went to South Gwinnett. In fact, the day the stadium was supposed to host its first game found Tom and the rest of the staff up until pregame installing a fence that had to be in place before the county would clear it to be used. Tom will surely be missed by many in education, past and present, as well the legions of those he coached on the field and in the classroom.”
In addition to Meadowcreek, Lozano also coached in Gwinnett at South Gwinnett and Shiloh, as well as nearby St. Pius.
"When Tom Lozano came to Meadowcreek, it was during the time after the Olympics when we were building the football stadium from concrete seats from the Olympic stadium," Doehrman said. "All the coaches and parent boosters with Tom in the lead helped. We worked many Braves, Falcons and concert events in the concession stand (to raise money). Tom was such an intelligent educator and coach in both football and soccer. He treated high school sports for what they were — extracurricular activities with lessons to be learned. You played the hand you were dealt and he never agreed with any of the recruiting of players.
"Every school that Tom taught and coached at was blessed. We have been going to Summits (Tavern) for 40-plus years and Looking For Beer (trivia team) is going to sorely miss Coach Tom. Especially when it comes to the science category. Tom was a true friend and mentor that I would always ask for his opinion on a situation. Rest in peace old friend."
Lozano was a graduate of Notre Dame and of the former Saint Joseph High School, a Catholic school in Atlanta that operated from 1960-1977 off Courtland Street near Sacred Heart Catholic Church. One of his friends, longtime Gwinnett coach Ron Mangrum, was a former classmate — the two were a year apart — at Saint Joseph.
“Coach Lozano was a very underrated head coach,” Mangrum said. “He took jobs nobody would take and made them competitive. He also made a mark as a chemistry teacher in the classroom. Many head coaches today don't step into a classroom. I rarely heard him raise his voice in anger. He was a proud Notre Dame grad, a great father and a great husband. He did it the right way.”
Funeral arrangements for Lozano are pending.
