LAWRENCEVILLE – Bellevue University (Neb.) scored twice within a five-minute stretch of the second half to defeat the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team 2-0 in the championship match of the 2020-21 Association of Independent tournament Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. The Grizzlies lost for the first time this season.
This was the third straight year that the teams met in the tournament finale.
The Bruins struck first in the 62nd minute on a goal from Inaki Aldao. Four minutes later, Alvaro Capra gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage when he found the back of the net off a free kick from Toby Millward.
Top-seeded GGC (10-1-2) attempted seven shots in the match, but that was overshadowed by No. 2 seed Bellevue’s nine shots, with six being on goal. The hosts recorded five corner kicks in the match.
Senior Alfredo Rivera led the Grizzlies with three shots. He joined junior Gianmaria Fiore and sophomore Diego Milessi on the all-tournament team.
Georgia Gwinnett College now has a 13-3 record all-time in the A.I.I. tournament, reaching the championship match in all eight seasons.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to compete in the 2020 NAIA national tournament with Opening Round information being announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.