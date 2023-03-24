At 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds, Bella Rodriguez is living proof that dynamite comes in even the smallest of packages. 

The Dacula resident, who graduated last spring from Hebron Christian Academy, competed in five sports — basketball, soccer, volleyball, track and field and flag football — for the Lions, with state basketball and volleyball championships in her portfolio. She also ran on the school’s state-champion 400-meter relay team on the track. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.