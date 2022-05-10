VALDOSTA — With their backs against the wall, the Mill Creek Hawks held off the Lowndes Vikings for a 1-0 victory Monday, setting up a do-or-die third game for a trip to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four.
The Hawks got a complete-game gem from Game 2 starter Beau Brailey to lock up the victory. The junior right-hander allowed just three hits with one walk to go along with nine strikeouts in the win after Mill Creek dropped Game 1 earlier in the day.
“That’s what we had to have,” Hawks coach Doug Jones said after the game. “We had a great pitched game the first game. I thought both pitchers threw extremely well today and we had to have it. It’s survive and advance trying to get to tomorrow. I was proud of Beau. He made a double play in the sixth inning that was huge. He threw extremely well.”
The Hawks finished with five hits in Game 2 as Chandler Klein, Matthew Simay, Cole Mullins, Sahil Patel and Daniel Pierce each got a hit in the game.
Klein’s RBI double off Vikings No. 2 pitcher William Joyner in the bottom of the second proved to be the only offense the Hawks would need in the game as Mullins came across to score.
Joyner, who threw 84 pitches over six innings with five strikeouts, drew praise from Jones after the game.
“We just tried to swing at good pitches,” Jones said. “(Joyner) is a great pitcher. He gave up one run, so he did a great job. We tip our hat to him, but we got a couple big hits — a big hit — when we needed it. Fortunately, that was enough.”
In the top of the seventh, the Vikings found themselves in desperate need of offense to potentially steal Game 2 and nearly got it.
After Tate Sirmans grounded out for the first out, Vikings junior Qrey Lott crushed the second pitch he saw to deep left center field.
The ball looked certain to be leave the park, but Patel soared to rob Lott of the home run near the top of the outfield wall for the second out.
“That play was huge…maybe the play of the game,” Jones said of Patel’s robbery at the wall. “Obviously, that ball was hit (hard), it’s loud and we go back and make a nice play on it. It gives you a little (relief). You can’t exhale totally, but you can breathe a little bit and just try to finish it out.”
The Vikings kept hope alive on the next at-bat as catcher Daniel Kerrigan singled on a 3-2 count to get on with two outs.
Brailey slammed the door shut as he struck out pinch-hitter Coleman Lewis swinging to end the game.
GAME 1
The Vikings took the opener 2-1 behind timely hitting and solid pitching.
Game 1 starter Mason Steel threw 92 pitches in a complete game, allowing nine hits and one earned run to go with four strikeouts and two walks.
Steel helped his case as the plate by going 3-for-3 with a run, while Sirmans went 2-for-2 and Kerrigan finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Pierce, Mullins and Klein each barreled two hits in the game as the Hawks finished with nine hits overall.
Patel went six innings in Game 1, striking out four with one walk in the loss.
“We need to get some good rest, first and foremost,” Jones said looking forward to Game 3. “We’re away from home and won’t be sleeping in our own beds. We need to get some good rest and just come back and try to play our best baseball tomorrow.”
First pitch for Wednesday’s Game 3 is scheduled for 4 p.m.
