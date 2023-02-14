LAWRENCEVILLE — Bay Creek Middle — and the future of Grayson High School basketball — looked good Monday night at Central Gwinnett.
Both the Bay Creek boys and girls basketball teams won the Eastern Division titles of the Gwinnett County Middle School Tournament, and advanced to Wednesday’s county championship games at Summerour Middle.
Bay Creek’s girls outlasted Crews Middle, a Brookwood feeder school, in a 42-40 victory for the championship, then Bay Creek’s boys defeated fellow Grayson feeder Couch Middle 60-49 in the nightcap. Bay Creek will face the Western Division champions, Lanier’s girls and Osborne’s boys, on Wednesday.
Both Bay Creek teams carry perfect 16-0 records into the finals.
“It’s amazing right now,” said Bay Creek’s Ryan Cooper, head coach of both the boys and girls teams. “It’s an amazing feeling. This is history, what we’ve created. I’m elated. We have a good staff, a good group of kids, boys and girls.”
The Bay Creek girls — who have a season full of blowout victories and shutting down their opponents’ offenses — were nearly the victim of a major upset thanks to an inspired effort from Crews. Broncos guard Jalisa April powered the upset effort with game highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds, along with four steals.
Crews trailed by a point after each of the first two quarters, but surged ahead in the third quarter as Bay Creek endured foul problems that later included two starters fouling out. The Broncos were up 30-25 after three quarters and stretched the advantage to 32-25 on two free throws by April early in the fourth.
The lead was still 34-29 but it slipped away quickly when April briefly went to the bench with four fouls, sparking Bay Creek’s 7-0 run for a 36-34 lead midway through the final period. The teams traded baskets down the stretch and the game-winner came with 1:07 left from London Backman. Backman was the biggest factor in the waning minutes as she scored all seven of her points in the last half of the fourth quarter.
The final 30 seconds featured multiple turnovers by both teams, including one by Bay Creek with 6.9 seconds left that gave Crews one final chance. But the Broncos turned it over with 1.4 seconds left without attempting a game-tying shot.
“That was actually the first time it’s ever been that close (this season),” Cooper said. “On average, the opposing team averages maybe 12 points a game. But Crews came to play. They stepped it up. … (April) carried the team by herself.”
Maggie White led Bay Creek with 19 points and five steals, Hailey Houlder scored 10 and Marlea Williams had six points before fouling out. Dallis Mendosa had seven points for Crews, and Skylar Schroder had a team-high five steals.
The Bay Creek boys had significantly less drama in their game, which featured two squads full of future Grayson Rams. Bay Creek led throughout, though Couch kept it within a possession for the first half. The lead was 23-18 after the first quarter, thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by William Gause (16 points, six rebounds), and 34-32 at halftime.
Bay Creek began opening up a lead in the third quarter, stretching it out to 11 points late in the quarter. Couch got within 51-46 early in the fourth quarter before a 6-0 Bay Creek run extinguished the comeback.
Noah Hawkins had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for Bay Creek, while Jadien Coles and Malachi Morris scored nine each. Elijah Tillman had a team-high seven rebounds.
“They pushed it through,” Cooper said of the boys’ win.
Couch got 15 points from Chase Mohn, 10 points and five rebounds from Lester Allen, eight points and six rebounds from Kamari Trotter and eight points and five rebounds from Gehrig Felix.
Recommended for you
The Bay Creek boys and girls basketball teams won the Eastern Division titles of the Gwinnett County Middle School Tournament with wins over Crews Middle and Couch Middle on Feb. 13, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Middle School Basketball Tournament, Eastern Division Finals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.