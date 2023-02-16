NORCROSS — It took Osborne less than a minute to take a quick lead in its 2023 Gwinnett County middle school boys basketball championship game against Bay Creek.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, it would take them nearly five more minutes to score again, and they only managed 20 more points the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, the Rams had no such trouble, with William Gause and Blaze Johnson doing most of the damage as they raced to a 63-23 victory to claim the program’s first county title Wednesday night at Summerour Middle School.
“They came to play,” Bay Creek coach Ryan Cooper understated about his Rams, who ended the season a perfect 17-0. “I’m excited for them, and it’s been a great year. I was coaching a lot of them … beginning in sixth grade, so it’s been great. … They definitely deserve it. … I’m very proud of the history that they created.”
Christopher Mitchell gave Osborne (17-1) what turned to be its only lead of the game at 3-0 with his 3-pointer from the left wing just 57 seconds after the opening tip.
However, it took Bay Creek just 41 seconds to jump in front 4-3 on Elijah Tillman’s follow of his own missed shot and a driving layup by Johnson.
Gause then followed with a driving layup of his own, plus a free throw after being fouled with 4:45 left in the opening frame, and the Rams were off to the races.
Johnson hit two more shots from behind the 3-point arc, and Gause added eight more points, including a drive down the lane to beat the buzzer as Bay Creek built its lead to 21-7 by the end of the quarter.
And the Rams continued to pick up the pace throughout the rest of the game.
“One thing I knew is that Osborne is a very disciplined team,” Cooper said. “We’re athletic and fast, and I definitely wanted to use that to our advantage. (The players) were ready to play and focused.”
Gause and Corbin Simmons each added four points in the second quarter to build the Bay Creek led to 31-11 by halftime.
The Rams really locked things down coming out of the intermission outscoring Osborne 23-0 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Gause posted a game-high 19 points, while Johnson wasn’t far behind with 16 points, but Bay Creek had plenty of others contribute to the victory.
Jaiden Cole scored only two points, but chipped in six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a strong game all over the floor.
Meanwhile, Noah Hawkins contributed eight points off the bench, and 10 of the 12 Rams who took the floor on the evening broke into the scoring column.
Bryce Jenkins had a solid game for Osborne with 10 points and six rebounds, while the Hawks also got five points and three rebounds for Mitchell.
