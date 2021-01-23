SUWANEE — Sussy Ngulefac tallied 28 points and 11 rebounds Saturday in Parkview’s 55-42 win at North Gwinnett.
Lilly Hart (nine points) and Nadya McCown (nine points) also contributed for the Panthers (12-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 54, North Forsyth 27
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated North Forsyth 54-27 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils were led by Mariah Baltierra (14 points), Jania Akins (13 points) and Zaria Hurston (12 points).
Dacula 42, Mill Creek 31
HOSCHTON — Dacula defeated Mill Creek 42-31 on Saturday behind 18 points from Lazaria Spearman and 13 points from Danyelle Palmore.
Mekera Standridge and Haneefat Adanijo played well on defense for the Falcons.
Hebron 59, SW DeKalb 54
DACULA — Hebron Christian outlasted Southwest DeKalb 59-54 on Saturday, improving to 16-2 on the season.
Malia Fisher led the Lions with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Jessie Parish (nine points, nine rebounds, three assists) and Nicole Azar (10 points, three assists) also played well. Carly Fahey added eight points and four rebounds, and Amiya Porter scored six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norcross 59, Discovery 52
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross rallied to a big 59-52 win over Discovery on Saturday in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Jaden Harris led the Blue Devils with 26 points, and London Johnson scored 10. Ian Davis scored 15 to lead Discovery.
Dacula 63, Mill Creek 58
HOSCHTON — Gabe Omoregie had 22 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in Dacula’s 63-58 win over Mill Creek.
The Falcons also got 16 points, four rebounds and four blocks from Lamariyon Jordan, nine points, seven assists and three rebounds from Bryce Wilson and seven points, three rebounds and two assists from Anthony Alston.
Mill Creek (6-7) was led by Josh Battle (17 points), Bryson Taylor (13 points), Nate Finch (11 points) and Josh Pittman (nine points).
