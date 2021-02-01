SUGAR HILL — The Sugar Hill Christian girls basketball team defeated People’s Baptist 58-17 Monday in its final home game of the season.
Elly Grace Wasden led the Stallions with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and two blocks, and Faith Wasden was close behind with 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals, three assists and two blocks. Claire Ferron also had a big game with 15 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Emily Laughlin (two points, seven rebounds) and Katie Jones (two points, four rebounds, three assists) were Sugar Hill’s other top contributors.
The Stallions have won six straight games, as well as 10 of their last 12.
