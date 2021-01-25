COVINGTON — Sugar Hill Christian defeated Peachtree Academy 31-11 Monday in girls basketball.
Faith Wasden led the victory with 21 points, eight blocked shots, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Claire Ferron (six points, eight rebounds, two steals) and Elly Grace Wasden (two points, seven rebounds, three steals) also contributed for the Stallions (8-6), winners of seven of their past nine.
