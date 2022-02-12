COVINGTON — The Battle of Snellville went to overtime Saturday, and ended with the South Gwinnett boys basketball team in the state playoffs.
The Comets edged rival Brookwood 73-69 in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament behind a big game from Maalik Leitch, who had 25 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Teammates Kamren Heathington had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, while Justin Redmond (11 points) and Angelo McKennon (11 points) also scored in double figures. South improves to 18-8 on the season.
Brookwood, which saw its season end with an 8-18 mark, was led by 16 points each from Osiris Shabazz and Khush Chauhan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 79, Dunwoody 31
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer clinched its sixth straight trip to the state playoffs with a 79-31 win over Dunwoody in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament at Discovery.
All 15 Tigers scored in the win with Mark Peah’s 17 points leading the way. Ryen Jones (10 points, four rebounds, four steals) and Damoni Harrison (10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) also scored in double figures.
Bryson Shade (eight points, six rebounds, two steals), Carl xx (seven points, two rebounds, two assists) and Christian Drummer (four steals, five assists, four rebounds) were Archer’s other top contributors.
Meadowcreek 50, Discovery 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Fourth-seeded Meadowcreek defeated No. 5 seed Discovery 50-48 Saturday in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.
The Mustangs secured a spot in the state playoffs with the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 32, Dunwoody 31
LAWRENCEVILLE — Host Discovery secured its second straight trip to the state playoffs with a 32-31 win over Dunwoody in the 7-AAAAAAA Tournament on Saturday.
Duluth girls 49, Meadowcreek 31
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth qualified for the state playoffs with a 49-31 victory over Meadowcreek in Saturday’s 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.
