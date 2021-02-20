SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett’s boys basketball team defeated rival Brookwood 62-50 Saturday to clinch the fourth seed from Region 4-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs.
The Comets will play at Tift County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class AAAAAAA first round.
Maalik Leitch had 23 points and four assists for South, and Kevon Shepherd had 19 points and four rebounds. Jet Horne (five points, five rebounds, five assists) and Michael Carter (10 rebounds, three charges taken) also played well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 75, Parkview 69
LOGANVILLE — Grayson edged Parkview 75-69 Saturday in girls basketball.
Parkview’s top scorers were Nadya McCown (19 points), Sussy Ngulefac (18 points), Joze Baker (15 points) and Cassie Mesh (12 points).
