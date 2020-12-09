SNELLVILLE — Shiloh’s boys basketball team posted a 51-24 victory over Mountain View on Wednesday.
The Generals were led by Trevon Payton (10 points, six rebounds), Makai Mathis (eight points, five assists) and Xavier Wright (eight points, four rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shiloh 47, Mountain View 44
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh earned its first victory over the season Wednesday, defeating Mountain View 47-44.
