DACULA — Samuel Hutto powered the Hebron Christian boys basketball team to a 74-68 win over Loganville Christian on Thursday.
Hutto had a team-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lions, now 6-6 on the season.
Hebron also got good games from Jackson Owens (13 points, five rebounds), Scott Gabel (10 points, five rebounds), Mataj Glover (nine points) and Justin Peavy (four points, five rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill Christian 36, King’s Academy 15
WOODSTOCK — Sugar Hill Christian defeated The King’s Academy 36-15 on Thursday.
Faith Wasden led the win with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot, and Claire Ferron had a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Sugar Hill (3-4) also got solid play from Elly Grace Wasden (six points, 11 rebounds, four steals, two blocks), Katie Jones (three points, three steals) and Emily Laughlin (two points, five rebounds).
