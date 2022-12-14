A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 1:31 am
Scenes from North Gwinnett at Discovery High School Tuesday, December 13, 2022. North Gwinnett took the win 65-48. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett jumped out to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 65-48 win over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday.
Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (16 points), Miles Clanton (10 points), Lane Vance (seven assists) and Julian Walker (eight rebounds) led the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buford 74, Rabun Gap 72
BUFORD — Buford edged Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 74-72 in overtime Tuesday night.
Norcross 62, Berkmar 44
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Berkmar 62-44 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils are 8-0 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 58, Rabun Gap 54
BUFORD — Buford edged Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 58-54 on Tuesday.
Ava Grace Watson led the Wolves (7-0) with 25 points.
North Gwinnett 57, Discovery 32
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett stayed perfect in 7-AAAAAAA play with a 57-32 win over Discovery on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0) were led by 12 points from Ava Watson and 10 points from Taylor Pennelli.
Norcross 84, Berkmar 15
NORCROSS — Norcross improved to 7-1 with an 84-15 rout of Berkmar on Tuesday.
Jania Akins (18 points), Cadence Peterson (17 points) and Tweedy Charlton (12 points) led the Blue Devils.
Scenes from North Gwinnett at Discovery boys basketball on Dec. 13, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: North Gwinnett at Discovery Boys Basketball




