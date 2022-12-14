SEITZ51.jpg

Scenes from North Gwinnett at Discovery High School Tuesday, December 13, 2022. North Gwinnett took the win 65-48. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett jumped out to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 65-48 win over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday.

Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (16 points), Miles Clanton (10 points), Lane Vance (seven assists) and Julian Walker (eight rebounds) led the victory.

