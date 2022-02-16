ATLANTA — Porter Josephson’s game-winning layup lifted the Hebron Christian boys basketball team past host Holy Innocents’ 68-66 and into the Class A Private State Tournament on Tuesday.
MaTaj Glover led the Lions in the Region 5-A Private Tournament win with 23 points, Joseph Sexton scored 13 and Justin Bartleson had 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence 77, AIS 45
LILBURN — Providence Christian coasted to a 77-45 win over Atlanta International in the Region 5-A Private Tournament on Tuesday.
Sam Witt (15 points), Tony Carpio (14 points) and Chance Thacker (14 points) scored in double figures for the Storm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GAC 79, Salem 28
NORCROSS — Jaci Bolden and Kaleigh Addie combined for 55 points Tuesday as Greater Atlanta Christian opened the 5-A Private Tournament with a 79-28 win over Salem.
Bolden had 28 points and three steals, while Addie had 27 points and nine steals. They were backed up by Sydney Lucas (seven points), Autumn Clark (six points) and Myla Benton (six points, six rebounds).
Hebron 74, AIS 25
DACULA — Hebron Christian routed Atlanta International 74-25 Tuesday in the Region 5-A Private Tournament.
Jayden Watts (15 points, five rebounds), Jessie Parish (11 points, four assists, four steals, two blocks), Malia Melton (11 points) and Aubrey Beckham (10 points, seven steals, five assists) scored in double figures for the Lions (21-4). Kayla Lane added seven points, three steals and two assists.
Wesleyan 62, Mount Vernon 42
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Four double figure scorers helped Wesleyan past Mount Vernon 62-42 Tuesday in the 5-A Private Tournament.
Johanna Potter led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Eva Garabadian (16 points, six rebounds), Desiree Davis (11 points, seven rebounds) and Londyn Walker (10 points, five assists) also reached double figures. Audrey Doss grabbed 15 rebounds and had four points.
