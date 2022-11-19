SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge improved to 3-0 with a 70-45 win over Union Grove on Saturday.
Connor Teasley scored 23 to lead the Lions, while Byron Martin added 11 points. A 26-6 third-quarter run keyed the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 62, Winder-Barrow 49
WINDER — Berkmar defeated Winder-Barrow 62-49 on Saturday.
Roc Lee (19 points, eight rebounds), Isaiah Langley (18 points, seven rebounds) and Orion Champion (nine points, six assists) stood out for the Patriots.
Mountain View 76, Discovery 38
DACULA — Mountain View rolled past Discovery 76-38 in Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Mike White had 20 for the Bears, Bronson Blair scored 13 and both Jah-Mel Bruce and Q.J. Jones had 12 points.
Pebblebrook 70, Grayson 67
NORCROSS — Despite 30 points, six steals and two assists from C.J. Hyland, Grayson lost 70-67 to Pebblebrook on Saturday.
Anthony Alston (14 points, six rebounds) and Chad Moodie (12 points, 15 rebounds) also stood out for the Rams. Six of Moodie’s rebounds were on the offensive end..
T.L. Hanna (S.C.) 58, Mill Creek 50
HOSCHTON — Jonathan Taylor had 20 points Saturday but Mill Creek fell 58-50 to T.L. Hanna (S.C.) on Saturday.
The Hawks also got 11 points from Stephen Akwiwu.
Chestatee 61, Duluth 60
GAINESVILLE — Chestatee edged Duluth 61-60 in the Sandy’s Spiel tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats got good games from Joel Iberosi (14 points), David Culbreath (nine points, three rebounds, three assists), Shep Smedlund (nine points, eight rebounds) and Brandon Bratts (eight points, three assists, two steals).
Cumberland Christian 63, Brookwood 53
SUWANEE — Brookwood fell 63-53 to Cumberland Christian on Saturday in the Jared Cook Classic.
R.J. Williams (14 points), Elijah Milliner (10 points), Kamal Green (seven points) and Alex Young (seven points, 11 rebounds) led the Broncos.
Alexander 59, Archer 48
POWDER SPRINGS — Archer fell 59-48 to Alexander on Saturday.
Milton 60, Shiloh 40
SUWANEE — Milton defeated Shiloh 60-40 in the Jared Cook Classic on Saturday.
Tylis Jordan led the Generals with 12 points.
Wesleyan 63, Westminster 43
ATLANTA — Wesleyan rolled past Westminster 63-43 Saturday behind 21 points from Josh Kavel.
James McGriff had 12 points for the Wolves, and Thomas Chipman added nine points.
Providence 49, West Forsyth 33
CUMMING — Providence Christian defeated West Forsyth 49-33 in the Raider Classic on Saturday.
Samuel Thacker (15 points, five rebounds, two assists), Devin Long (10 points, four rebounds) and Thomas Malcolm (eight points, 10 rebounds) led the Storm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 54, Lovejoy 51
COVINGTON — Brookwood edged Lovejoy 54-51 Saturday in a matchup of girls basketball powers.
Diana Collins had 14 points, four assists and three steals for the Broncos, and Jade Weathersby had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Danielle Osho added nine points and six rebounds.
Buford 82, Winder-Barrow 17
JEFFERSON — Buford kicked off its season with an 82-17 rout of Winder-Barrow in the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic on Saturday.
The Wolves were led by Lydia Ledford (19 points), Ava Grace Watson (18 points) and Taylor Romano (18 points).
Mountain View 60, Berkmar 18
DACULA — Mountain View picked up its first win of the season, topping Berkmar 60-18 Saturday in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Kendal Henderson led the Bears with 18 points, Jenysis Criss had 15 points and Naomi Jacques scored 10.
Collins Hill 66, Parkview 46
LILBURN — Collins Hill defeated Parkview 66-46 in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Corrin Sevier led Parkview with 20 points.
Dacula 42, Lanier 25
DACULA — Dacula topped Lanier 42-25 in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Dacula’s top performers were Mekera Standridge (11 points, four assists), Jaliyah Benefield (13 points, seven rebounds), Tianna Rabsatt (nine points, six rebounds, five blocks), Danah Nembhard (five points, six rebounds) and Asia Bryant (seven rebounds).
Nalani Gainey led Lanier with eight points and four steals.
Hebron 55, Forest Park 37
LILBURN — Hebron Christian, ranked first in Class AAA, defeated AAAAAA No. 5 Forest Park 55-37 Saturday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Aubrey Beckham (14 points, 11 rebounds), Jakerra Butler (11 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks), Trinity Butler (seven points, four rebounds), Mia James (six points, six rebounds, four assists), Amiya Porter (six points, four rebounds), Camryn Register (five points) and Nicky Daniel (four points, five rebounds) led the Lions.
Providence 32, West Hall 27
LILBURN — Providence Christian earned its first win of the season Saturday, defeating West Hall 32-27.
The Storm’s top scorers were Mary Helen Brewer (14 points) and Jael Chadwick (11 points).
Recommended for you
Scenes from Discovery and Mountain View boys basketball in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 19, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Discovery vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball, Dacula Tip-Off Classic
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.