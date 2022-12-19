Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Scenes from North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge High School Friday, December 16, 2022. Peachtree Ridge took the win 62-51. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge’s boys basketball team edged Blythewood (S.C.) 56-53 Monday in the Lemon Street Classic, improving to 10-2 on the season.
Khush Chauhan led the Lions with 19 points, including 15 in the second half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buford 57, McDonough 54
MARIETTA — Buford slipped past McDonough, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, 57-54 in the Lemon Street Classic on Monday.
Wesleyan 55, Greene County 33
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 10-ranked Wesleyan coasted to a 55-33 win over Greene County on Monday in the Peachtree Corners Classic.
Josh Kavel (16 points) and James McGriff (10 points) scored in double figures for the Wolves, while Derwin Hodge delivered five blocked shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Francis 66, Archer 56
CARROLLTON — Class AAAAAAA No. 1-ranked Archer fell 66-56 Monday to St. Francis, the No. 2 team in Class A Division I.
