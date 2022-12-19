SEITZ (51 of 80).jpg

Scenes from North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge High School Friday, December 16, 2022. Peachtree Ridge took the win 62-51. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge’s boys basketball team edged Blythewood (S.C.) 56-53 Monday in the Lemon Street Classic, improving to 10-2 on the season.

Khush Chauhan led the Lions with 19 points, including 15 in the second half.

