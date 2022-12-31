Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 9:59 pm
Parkview logo
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Parkview’s girls basketball team lost 45-39 to Ridgeview (S.C.) in the Tampa Bay Christmas Classic on Saturday.
The Panthers were led by Kennedie Benton (11 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals), Danica Taylor (six rebounds, four assists) and R.J. Smith (10 points, five rebounds).
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Mecklenburg (N.C.) 76, Norcross 44
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Norcross fell 76-44 to North Mecklenburg (N.C.) Saturday in the third-place game of the Arby’s Classic.
The Blue Devils were outscored 37-14 in the second half, and 61-29 over the final three quarters.
Lamariyon Jordan led Norcross with 17 points, and Samarion Bond scored eight.
Each year, those who have taken photos for the Daily Post share their personal favorite photos. It may not always be the "best" photo, but could be one that has a personal meaning behind it. Click for more.Take a look at our favorite Gwinnett County photos of 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.