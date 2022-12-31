Parkview_logo.jpg

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Parkview’s girls basketball team lost 45-39 to Ridgeview (S.C.) in the Tampa Bay Christmas Classic on Saturday.

The Panthers were led by Kennedie Benton (11 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals), Danica Taylor (six rebounds, four assists) and R.J. Smith (10 points, five rebounds).

