CONYERS — Avantae Harper had 14 points and 12 rebounds — his third straight double-double — in the Parkview boys basketball team’s 71-63 victory Thursday at Rockdale County.
The Panthers (2-1) were led offensively by Jason Edwards (22 points, five rebounds) and Asher Woods (21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandy Creek 80, GAC 46
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 80-46 to Sandy Creek on Thursday.
The Spartans were led by 19 points and six rebounds from Lamarr Randolph and 17 points and seven rebounds from Josh Fulton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GAC 53, Sandy Creek 49
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Sandy Creek 53-49 Thursday behind 21 points from Kaleigh Addie.
Jaci Bolden and Laurren Randolph added 15 points each for the Spartans.
Cottage School 37, Sugar Hill Christian 32
ROSWELL — Sugar Hill Christian lost 37-32 in overtime to the Cottage School on Thursday.
Elly Grace Wasden, in her first start, led Sugar Hill with 12 points, five rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals. She was backed up Claire Ferron (10 points, season-high 17 rebounds) and Lauren Clark (six points, five rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.