SNELLVILLE — After Brookwood’s Donovan Gray made a stunning four-point play to force overtime Thursday, Parkview’s boys basketball team regrouped for the extra period and pulled out an 82-79 win in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.
Avantae Harper had a huge game for Parkview with 22 points and 26 rebounds, and Jason Edwards had 27 points, eight steals and five assists. The Panthers (11-4, 5-1) also got 19 points and five rebounds from Asher Woods.
Gray was fouled on his made 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and made the ensuing free throw for force OT. The junior guard led Brookwood with 30 points, while teammates Aidan Real (14 points) and Christian Reid (13 points) also scored in double figures.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence 58, Mount Vernon 56
ATLANTA — Providence Christian defeated Mount Vernon 58-56 Thursday behind 18 points, 16 rebounds and two assists from Tony Carpio.
The Storm (20-3) also got good games from Chance Thacker (15 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals) and Elijah Williams (10 points, three assists, three rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sugar Hill 41, Open Bible 37
MCDONOUGH — Sugar Hill Christian defeated Open Bible Christian 41-37 Wednesday in the Georgia Christian Athletic Association State Tournament at Bible Baptist Christian.
Sugar Hill advances to play the winner of Old Suwanee Christian and King’s Way at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Faith Wasden led the Stallions with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Elly Grace Wasden had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Katie Jones (seven points, four assists, two steals), Lauren Clark (five rebounds, three steals) and Claire Ferron (six rebounds, two blocks) also played well in the win.
