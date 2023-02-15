Adonai_Mussie.JPG

Adonai Mussie, Parkview

COVINGTON — Parkview’s boys basketball team earned a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs and advanced to the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals Tuesday with a 59-47 win over Archer.

The Panthers (13-12) got 16 points and excellent defense from Mike Matthews, as well as 13 points and key rebounding and blocked shots from Adonai Mussie. Jacob Wilkins scored 11 in the win, and Michael Carpenter contributed 10 points.

