COVINGTON — Parkview’s boys basketball team earned a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs and advanced to the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals Tuesday with a 59-47 win over Archer.
The Panthers (13-12) got 16 points and excellent defense from Mike Matthews, as well as 13 points and key rebounding and blocked shots from Adonai Mussie. Jacob Wilkins scored 11 in the win, and Michael Carpenter contributed 10 points.
Archer, ranked ninth in Class AAAAAAA, sees its season end with a 16-9 record. The Tigers were led by Kahmare Holmes (12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals), Elijah Davis (12 points, four rebounds), Josh Mathurin (five points, two assists, two steals), Darrian Joseph (four points, four rebounds, two assists) and Bryce Kennedy (four points).
BOYS BASKETBALL
South 73, Brookwood 56
COVINGTON — South Gwinnett defeated Brookwood 73-56 in Tuesday’s 4-AAAAAAA Tournament, earning a spot in the AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Comets are ranked eighth in AAAAAAA.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South 54, Parkview 48
COVINGTON — South Gwinnett edged Parkview 54-48 in the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
Parkview was led by Kennedi Benton (13 points), Dani Taylor (10 points, three assists) and Jaden Cooper (eight points).
Grayson 62, Newton 23
COVINGTON — Grayson routed host Newton 62-23 Tuesday in the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament, and secured a state playoff spot.
