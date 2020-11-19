ALPHARETTA — Sussy Ngulefac’s 22 points and 13 rebounds lifted Parkview’s girls basketball team to a 61-33 victory Thursday in the season opener at Chattahoochee.
Lilly Hart and Joze Baker scored 11 points each for the Panthers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 61, Mill Creek 23
HOSCHTON — Archer trailed by a point after the first quarter, then pulled away for a 61-23 win at Mill Creek in Thursday’s season opener.
The Tigers led 26-13 at halftime after outscoring the hosts 17-3 in the second quarter.
Mia Walker scored 20 to lead the victory, while Taniya McGowan had 17 points and six rebounds. Cazia Nelson and Kennedy Coleman had nine points each, and Thailand Smith added eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archer 53, Mill Creek 46
HOSCHTON — Archer’s boys basketball team defeated Mill Creek 53-46 in Thursday’s season opener.
Jaylen Magby led the Tigers with 16 points, and Mekhi Carter scored 13.
Nate Finch (12 points) and Jonathan Taylor (10 points) were Mill Creek’s top scorers.
