DULUTH — North Gwinnett defeated Duluth 56-46 Saturday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament, clinching a spot in the state tournament.
Blake Seitz (16 points), Caleb Jones-Dicks (13 points), Julian Walker (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Lane Vance (eight points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Bulldogs, who face Peachtree Ridge in Monday’s region tournament semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Berkmar 65, Meadowcreek 58
DULUTH — Berkmar clinched a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 65-58 win over Meadowcreek in Saturday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament opener.
Tyson Jones (19 points) and Eddie Cooke III (17 points) led the Patriots. Damari Smith scored 17 for Meadowcreek.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North 61, Meadowcreek 32
DULUTH — North Gwinnett rolled to a 61-32 win over Meadowcreek in Saturday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament opener to clinch a spot in the state playoffs.
The Bulldogs, who will face Peachtree Ridge in Monday’s region tourney semifinals, got 12 points each from Brittany Pena Rodas, Ava Watson and Jada Monroe. Caroline Beavin scored 10 in the win, and Audrey Loudermilk added nine points.
Duluth 40, Discovery 33
DULUTH — Duluth clinched a trip to the state playoffs with a 40-33 win over Discovery in Saturday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.
Kaylie Zirger (10 points), Saria Simmons (nine points) and Kaylon Jackson (eight points) were the Wildcats’ top scorers.
